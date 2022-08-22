Proofpoint brings together the telemetry of content, user-behavior and threats across the most critical data loss channels – email, cloud services, endpoint, on-premises file repositories, and web.

Built on a cloud-native platform, the common incident management, data identification, policy templates, workflows and reports promise consistent, simplified daily operations, minimizing DLP complexity for small teams with limited resources.

Data doesn’t lose itself. Today, Proofpoint believes that the industry needs a new, people-centric approach to data security to effectively respond to data loss because data loss originates with people: they can be careless, compromised by an external threat actor, or malicious for financial or personal gain.

Click here to access all coverage of the 2022 SC Awards.

Studies show each record lost because of a data breach costs between $100 to $400, depending on the industry. By identifying potential threats through its threat intelligence, Proofpoint offers a strong DLP solution. It aims to stop data loss before it occurs, saving customers significant money in the process.

As a cloud platform, the Proofpoint Information Protection offers superior TCO compared to other legacy DLP solutions because there’s little to no on-premises infrastructure (hardware) or relational database requirement. All major components operate within the cloud and offer a utility model with automated updates and rapid scalability for organizations that are growing or downsizing. Configuration and management are through a consolidated set of consoles and policies are shared across all channels.