Proofpoint's Customer Support Center provides complimentary access to a broad set of online services, including installation documentation, downloadable manuals, user-oriented manuals, solution-specific training videos, learning modules, time-tested best practices, and a strong knowledge base that features thousands of searchable articles and discussion boards.

Proofpoint offers its customers dedicated 24x7x365 global support online and from multiple global support centers. Every customer with Platinum Support to ensure that its service and support offerings consistently exceed expectations. Platinum Support consists of phone access to technical support engineers 24x7 for high-priority issues, as well as 24x7 access to the online Customer Success Center.

Click here to access all coverage of the 2022 SC Awards.

Customers can submit an unlimited number of cases each month, access technical documentation, interact with support experts, and enroll in numerous courses delivered in short video modules that strengthen security expertise within Proofpoint’s customer base.

The company believes that a proactive approach to customer service serves as the key to success – and that’s why Proofpoint offers additional consulting services and professional expertise at no additional charge. These consultants offer deep health checks on customer systems, which extends beyond technology support. The consulting services provide access to a larger resource pool that spans across security to specific business expertise.