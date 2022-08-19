A screen image of a ransom site made in 2021 by the LockBit ransomware group is seen. (Image provided by Recorded Future)

The LockBit ransomware gang has apparently created a leak site after claiming responsibility for a hack of Entrust in June.

As reported by Bleeping Computer, the ransomware group is one of the most active at the moment and data leaks over time are often a tactic to get firms back to the negotiating table. The group is threatening to leak all of the data it stole from the digital security giant by Aug. 20, according to Bleeping Computer.

Entrust is a Minneapolis-based identity management and authentication service with nearly 3,000 employees, according to MSSPAlert, a partner site of SC Media. Key Entrust customers include U.S. government agencies.