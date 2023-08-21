ClearDATA, a leading managed health cloud provider, was named SC Media’s Best Managed Security Service by offering healthcare-specific managed services through its CyberHealth SaaS platform. The company has emerged as an important player in protecting sensitive healthcare data amid the pandemic, which saw an increased reliance on cloud services and telehealth applications.

The SaaS platform promises multiple benefits, including minimizing false positives, detecting and remediating compliance issues, and integrating privacy and security controls. ClearDATA caters to the unique needs of diverse healthcare organizations, ensuring data privacy, and compliance.

“Without technical controls, cloud security concerns remain a critical risk,” ClearDATA told SC Media. “Our platform focuses on denial and disruption of attacker tempo and promises to pay high dividends over time, minimizing long-term viability of vulnerabilities and attacker assets.”

The product’s total cost of ownership offers an average ROI of 7x for customers, allowing them to replace substantial overhead costs with affordable monthly fees. With continuous updates and certifications, the platform helps customers save millions of dollars in potential fines while maintaining compliance. ClearDATA serves more than 250 customers across the healthcare industry, driving secure and compliant innovation to improve patient experiences and outcomes.