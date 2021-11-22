Organizations facing cybersecurity chaos amid transitioning threat landscape

Organizations continue to face a relentless barrage of cyberattacks. On average, respondents reported that their IT and security teams had investigated an average of nearly 1,400 incidents over the past year, which is about three incidents per day. Nearly half of the respondents (48%) said their organization investigated one or two incidents daily during this timeframe.
Unsurprisingly, while lack of qualified staff, complicated solutions, ineffective training and regulatory compliance are all genuine challenges for the majority of organizations, carelessness or limited knowledge on the part of employees topped the list, cited by 57% of respondents.
When asked to identify components of an effective cybersecurity strategy, technology, and innovation, building organization security culture through employee/IT staff training, and staffing/retaining qualified IT staff were ranked in the top two by well over one-third of all respondents.
In the past year, the overwhelming majority organizations have steadily increased their spending on cybersecurity solutions – 80% have maintained or increased their cybersecurity budgets in 2021 or have indicated they are likely to do so. Many made it clear that future cybersecurity investments are driven by their need to keep pace with new risks and threats (47%) and the push to expand their cybersecurity capabilities (46%).
Despite their enthusiasm for new technology and innovation, organizations experience persistent challenges related to cybersecurity technology, ranging from product proliferation to difficulty in capturing meaningful security alerts. Many respondents have encountered challenges with cybersecurity technologies that are complicated (53%), and 51% said the number of security products is excessive or confusing. Missing alerts/notifications was a concern for nearly half (49%) of all respondents while alert fatigue concerned 43%.
As organizations continue to rely on IT and security teams that are understaffed, under-resourced from a skills perspective and, in many cases, burned out, many (60%) have adopted a hybrid approach in managing their cybersecurity, handling some aspects of security internally while engaging an external partner to manage other areas.
