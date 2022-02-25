Five ways to assess risk as the Russia-Ukraine conflict heats up￼

Recent events in Ukraine are a reminder for companies to refresh their cyber hygiene and security awareness training. Tensions are high in Eastern Europe and cyberattacks are inevitable.
Just like when COVID scams broke out in 2020 with watering hole attacks luring tens of thousands of victims, we can expect opportunistic actors to exploit the Ukrainian crisis in the coming days and weeks. Companies may not believe they are in the crosshairs, but they are. Every business should annually review business risk, including the impact cyberattacks could have on their business. The recent invasion and chaos that results from it immediately changes those risks. Even if the company reviewed business risks in January, do it again because something that wasn't obvious in January, might be by March.
For all organizations, now’s the time to eliminate single points of failure, identify partners in your supply chain and contact them now and prepare for contingencies if their business becomes disrupted. In other words, have back-up suppliers ready on speed-dial if needed.
Anonymity stands as an intriguing aspect of cyber conflict: there’s a complete decoupling of rhetoric from actions. Deny ’till you die has been the mantra in cyber and geopolitics. However, actions speak louder than words. The ongoing cyberattacks against Ukrainian government agencies, banks and other critical infrastructure operations over the past few weeks are diabolical. In any other theater besides cyber, the attacks alone would be a clear act of war and subject to diplomatic, economic, and potentially military reprisals.
There’s no silver bullet or magic potion that will solve the cybersecurity challenges facing most average organizations. To minimize damage and to assess their preparedness, organizations should consider these recommendations as they prepare for the possible cyberattacks impacting their business:
While the spillover risk for organizations is unknown today, critical services haven’t been disrupted that we know of, and that spillover could come in the days ahead. Don’t panic, assess risks to the business, ensure that company employees are safe and be prepared to change course if the situation changes in Ukraine, tensions rise further, and escalation increases.
Sam Curry, chief security officer, Cybereason