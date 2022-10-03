Much has been made about the need for security teams to help application developers produce more secure code, and that is certainly important. But organizations can’t adequately defend themselves against increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats unless they pay attention to the human element.

“Writing good quality code is not enough to improve the security of your applications,” Immersive Labs Senior Security Engineer Mat Rollings wrote in a recent blog post. “It is essential to foster and maintain a security-first mindset and environment. This will minimize the number of vulnerabilities in your code and ultimately reduce the risk of an extremely costly data breach within your organization. You can achieve this in a number of ways, but the human element is absolutely critical.”

To keep the focus on that human aspect, Rollings came up with eight suggestions to help individual application security practitioners up their game: