Artificial intelligence isn’t a magic wand… but could AI actually solve the alert triage problem every security operations center faces?

In this interview with Jim McDonough from Intezer, we’ll talk about how 2023 was a tipping point for the maturity of AI tech, what these solutions actually bring to the table, how SOC teams in the real world are automating their processes with new AI tools, and why MSSPs are driving early adoption.