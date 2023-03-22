Today’s female cybersecurity leaders are paving the way for those now entering the profession. We asked members of the Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum’s Women in Cyber group where things stand for women in the industry, and what the next generation needs to know.

Women working in the cybersecurity space continue to push the industry forward. We’ve come a long way and there is room for more. One of the top priorities for women in cybersecurity is to encourage interest among young women exploring career opportunities.

For women who are interested in following a career path with opportunity for growth and innovation, the cyber space certainly fits the bill.

We spoke with women who are part of CyberRisk Alliance's Cybersecurity Collaborative Forum, specifically the Women in Cyber group, about what experiences motivate and inspire them:

What experiences in tech have been most motivating for you?

“Starting and running the mentorship program with Cyversity, hands down. It's helped hundreds of women and underrepresented minorities in Security find their confidence and passion to succeed. And to recognize that they too can become successful in Security. There's nothing like hearing that a mentee has gotten a job or a speaking opportunity, or has discovered new-found confidence.” – Olivia Rose, Global CISO and Founder of Rose CISO Group.

What inspired your interest in the tech industry?

“What really inspired me is seeing so many people that were afraid of technology when I started as a technical trainer. I had the opportunity to train them on various applications and my interest in tech peaked from there.” – Tamika Bass, CISA, CRISC, CBCP, HCISPP, Cybersecurity Director at Gannett Fleming.

How do you support other women in tech?

“I enjoy mentoring, coaching, and referring talented earlier-career women (and men)! Using my experience to empower others and help them build upon lessons I’ve already learned is immensely satisfying.” – Joye Purser, CISSP PhD, Global Lead Field Cybersecurity at Veritas Technologies.

What makes the “Women in Tech” cause so important to you?

“Women are typically underestimated, both by those around them and by themselves. I like to see the light click on in young women's eyes when they realize that there is room for them to be great in this industry. They just need to find that drive and purpose within themselves.” – Olivia Rose, Rose CISO Group.

What would you like to see in the future for women working in cybersecurity?

“More opportunities to reach young girls and encourage them to become women in tech.” – Tamika Bass, Gannett Fleming

Conclusion

The cybersecurity industry is full of employment opportunities. Organizations are actively seeking young professionals with expertise who are innovative and adaptable. Women, and most especially young women, are in prime positions to fill these roles.

Recently, remote work and education opportunities are much more commonplace. Whether you’re a teenage girl or a stay-at-home mom, there is room for you to make a place for yourself in the tech industry. Advancement in tech and cybersecurity is not unachievable for young women – and in fact, both men and women in tech want to see more women leaders in the industry.

Creating and sharing spaces like the Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum provides women (and men) with connection, mentorship and support for their success.