Incident Response

HealthFirst’s Kimberly Alkire on how the healthcare system revised its disaster recovery procedures

Dissatisfied with how it determined which business functions and IT assets needed to be restored first following a cyber incident, central Floridian healthcare system Health First recently revised its disaster recovery tiering criteria to make the prioritization process more quantitative and less subjective. 

“We’re healthcare. So obviously, patient safety is our No. 1 priority,” said Kimberly Alkire, system director, cyber wellness at HealthFirst. “So if there’s anything that is going to be putting a patient at risk, or an employee at risk during a downtime, that’s going to be really highly rated in our algorithms that are on the back end of our quantitative scoring.”

