Deputy National Cyber Director for Strategy and Budget Drenan Dudley has been named by the White House as acting national cyber director amid the ongoing confirmation process for NCD nominee Harry Coker in the Senate, CyberScoop reports. Such an appointment has been accompanied by calls for the immediate confirmation of Coker, who was already approved by the Senate Homeland and Government Affairs Committee last week although the schedule for a full Senate vote has not yet been set. Dudley noted that the Office of the National Cyber Director will continue work on the national cybersecurity strategy. "I look forward to continuing to implement the national cybersecurity strategy and supporting this administrations continued efforts towards building a secure and resilient cyberspace that is aligned with our values," said Dudley, who also expressed gratitude to former Acting Director Kemba Walden, who worked on the national cybersecurity strategy implementation plan and the workforce and education strategy.