AerCap subjected to Slug ransomware attack, loanDepot breach impacts nearly 16.6M

Major Irish global aircraft leasing firm AerCap has been impacted by a ransomware attack on Jan. 17, which the newly emergent Slug ransomware gang has since claimed, reports The Register. None of AerCap's IT systems are under the control of threat actors although investigation into the extent of the incident is still underway, said AerCap in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. However, Slug, which named AerCap as its initial public target, was reported by Hackmanac cybersecurity analysts to have claimed theft of 1TB of data from the aerospace giant. Meanwhile, security firm Xeeted said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that Slug has not yet updated its dark web portal. On the other hand, nearly 16.6 million individuals were reported by major mortgage lender loanDepot to have had their sensitive data compromised following a ransomware attack earlier this month. Despite the breach, efforts to restore impacted systems have already significantly progressed, said loanDepot in an updated SEC filing.