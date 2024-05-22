AI summit graced with commitments to bolster AI safety, security

Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, and 13 other major artificial intelligence firms have committed to ensure safety and transparency in developing AI models at the AI Seoul Summit, The Associated Press reports.

Frameworks gauging the dangers of AI models have been pledged by all of the companies, which promised to end the use of such models should they be found to have severe and "intolerable" risks.

"It is essential that we continue to consider all possible risks, while prioritizing our efforts on those most likely to create problems if not properly addressed," said Aidan Gomez of Cohere, which was among the pledge's signatories.

The summit also saw leaders from all over the world enter a pact to align AI research and establish AI safety standards.

"We cannot sleepwalk into a dystopian future where the power of AI is controlled by a few people — or worse, by algorithms beyond human understanding," said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.