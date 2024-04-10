AI tapped by Chinese state-backed hackers for foreign election interference

More Chinese state-sponsored threat operations have been leveraging artificial intelligence to power disinformation campaigns targeted at the recently concluded elections in Taiwan and the upcoming U.S. presidential polls, according to CyberScoop.

Election-influencing disinformation campaigns against Taiwan involved the use of AI-generated newscasts with fake anchors that were created using ByteDance's CapCut tool, as well as AI-generated memes and videos smearing prominent political figures, a report from Microsoft revealed.

On the other hand, the U.S. had been targeted with sock puppet social media accounts that issue polls on funding to Ukraine and Israel, immigration, and other political issues in a bid to gain an increased awareness of the U.S. electorate, as well as AI-generated imagery meant to incite conspiracy theories.

China has also been ramping up its intelligence gathering efforts alongside its disinformation campaigns, as evidenced by its increased targeting of countries surrounding the South China Sea where the U.S. conducts its military drills.