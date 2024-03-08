All stolen Lurie Children’s data claimed to be sold by Rhysida

Chicago-based Lurie Children's Hospital had all its data stolen from a ransomware attack last month claimed to have been sold by the Rhysida ransomware operation for more than $3.4 million worth of bitcoin, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Such allegations by Rhysida are currently being investigated by Lurie Children's alongside third-party experts and law enforcement, noted a Lurie Children's spokesperson, who did not provide more details on how the sale of stolen data could affect impacted patients, parents, and staff members. However, Lurie Children's noted its ongoing progress in recovering its electronic health record platform and other systems affected by the intrusion. "Working closely with our internal and external experts, we are following a careful process as we work towards full restoration of our systems, which includes verifying and testing each system before we bring them back online," said the pediatric health provider.