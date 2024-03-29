Almost 2.9M impacted by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care breach

New England-based health insurance firm Harvard Pilgrim Health Care disclosed that a ransomware attack last April had compromised data from nearly 2.9 million individuals, which is 12% higher than initially reported, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Harvard Pilgrim, which caters to over 1.1 million members across Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts, had its systems infiltrated by still unknown attackers between March 28 and April 17, 2023, enabling access to personal and protected health information belonging to subscribers, dependents, and contracted providers.

Such an update on the impact of the breach follows an additional investigation conducted on the incident. Officials at the provincial government of Nova Scotia in Canada had issued expanded breach warnings following the discovery of a larger impact from the MOVEit hack by the Cl0p ransomware group last year, while T-Mobile later noted a 2021 breach to affect 76.6 million individuals after initially reporting almost 50 million impacted people.