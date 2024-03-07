Almost 7M Glosbe users’ data exposed by unsecured server

Major multilingual online dictionary Glosbe, which has been touted to be the largest service of its kind, had data from almost 7 million users exposed due to a misconfigured MongoDB server, reports Cybernews.

Discovered within the unsecured MongoDB database were troves of sensitive user data, including individuals' personal information, social media identifiers, and encrypted passwords, according to Cybernews researchers. Glosbe, which has already moved to secure the publicly exposed database after being reported by researchers in December, did not comment on the data leak. However, researchers emphasized the severity of the user data exposure, which could enable threat actors to facilitate further malicious activity. "The leaked information exposes users to severe risks, enabling threat actors to engage in identity theft, conduct phishing attacks, and gain unauthorized access to accounts, posing a grave threat to individuals' privacy and security," said researchers.