Ransomware gang ALPHV/BlackCat has taken responsibility for compromising British defense and security firm Ultra's subsidiary Ultra Intelligence & Communications in an attack, which was claimed to have resulted in a 30 GB data theft, Cybernews reports. Ultra I&C information stolen and exposed by ALPHV/BlackCat included financial and audit data, as well as employee details, with threat actors also leaking contracts involving the U.S. military and defense companies, as well as Israel, Switzerland, and NATO. While Ultra I&C has yet to provide a statement regarding ALPHV/BlackCat's claims, the attack was reportedly confirmed by Switzerland's Federal Department of Defence to have compromised the Swiss Air Force. Such a development comes weeks after ALPHV/BlackCat was reported to have a portion of its infrastructure seized by federal law enforcement agencies, which also released a ransomware decryption tool. MGM Resorts and Caesars International were among the group's most recent victims.