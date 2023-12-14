ALPHV/BlackCat, NoEscape members sought by LockBit

Ongoing crises at the ALPHV/BlackCat and NoEscape ransomware operations have prompted the LockBit ransomware group to commence the recruitment of affiliates and developers from both gangs, BleepingComputer reports. With ALPHV/BlackCat having its data leak site rumored to be disrupted in a law enforcement operation and NoEscape having millions of dollars worth of ransom payments pilfered and its websites shut down following a claimed exit scam, both groups' affiliates have been urged by LockBit Operations Manager LockBitSupp to continue data extortion activities with stolen data backups using his data leak site and negotiation panel. LockBitSupp has also invited the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware encryptor coder to join LockBit. Information regarding ALPHV/BlackCat and NoEscape members joining LockBit remains lacking but an ALPHV/BlackCat-hit organization has already been listed on LockBit's leak site. "LockBit ransomware group has added German Energy Agency dena (http://dena.de) to their victim list, which was previously a victim of ALPHV ransomware group," said FalconFeeds in a post on X, formerly Twitter.