Seiko was claimed to be compromised by the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware operation in a cyberattack disclosed by the Japanese watchmaker earlier this month, BleepingComputer reports. Following a data breach notice published by Seiko on Aug. 10 noting that one or more of its servers have been infiltrated by threat actors on July 28, ALPHV/BlackCat added the firm to its leak site, exposing samples of purportedly stolen data including production plans, new model release plans, specialized lab test results, and employee passport scans, as well as confidential schematics and watch designs. Meanwhile, Curated Intel researchers discovered that access to a major Japanese firm was being peddled by an initial access broker dubbed "AliceWonderland" on July 27. Despite the compromised firm being nameless in the listing, AliceWonderland specified that the company was in the manufacturing industry and had $1.8 billion in revenue as per Zoominfo, which corresponds to Seiko's listed figures on the site. Seiko has yet to comment on ALPHV/BlackCat's claims.