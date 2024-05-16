Android devices to receive live threat detection

Google announced at the Google I/O 2024 conference that several new security and privacy enhancements are set to roll out for Android, including on-device live threat detection for identifying malicious apps, improved safeguards for screen sharing, and enhanced security against cell site simulators, TechCrunch reports.

The Google Play Protect system will be updated to feature increased on-device capabilities to detect and disable fraudulent apps automatically, utilizing AI to monitor unauthorized interactions between apps. If the system identifies suspicious behavior, it either disables the app or alerts the user after a review. This system uses Private Compute Core to securely process data from sensors like microphones and cameras.

Google is also tightening control over sideloaded apps by expanding Android 13’s restricted settings feature to require explicit user permission for accessing sensitive permissions post-installation.

Additionally, with Android 15, Google will conceal one-time passwords in notifications by default to prevent fraudulent apps from reading them. Users will also have the option to share content from a single app instead of the entire device screen.

Lastly, Google is introducing measures to protect against cell site simulators by notifying users about unencrypted networks and potential monitoring attempts.