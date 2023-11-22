AutoZone added to MOVEit breach toll

Major U.S. automotive parts and accessories distributor and retailer AutoZone has confirmed having data from 184,995 individuals compromised in late May as part of the widespread MOVEit file transfer system hack conducted by the Cl0p ransomware operation, BleepingComputer reports. Impacted people and the types of stolen data have been determined by AutoZone three months after discovering that it had been affected by the MOVEit breach in August, and while the kinds of compromised data have been censored, a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General revealed exposure of full names and Social Security numbers. Nearly 1.1 GB of data claimed to have been stolen from AutoZone had already been exposed by Cl0p in early July, with the leaked data including employee names and email addresses, payroll files, tax information, parts supply information, store, production, and sales information, and Oracle database files, but not any customer information.