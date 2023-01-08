SecurityWeek reports that U.S. fast food chain Five Guys has been impacted by a data breach that compromised job applicant details. Five Guys reported discovering "unauthorized access to files on a file server" on Sept. 18, but the compromised files were only identified to involve information submitted to the fast food chain as part of its employment process on Dec. 8. While applicants' names, driver's license numbers, and Social Security numbers are believed to have been impacted by the incident, notification letters sent by Five Guys to affected individuals suggest that varying bits of information have been exposed per individual. No more details about the attack were disclosed by Five Guys, which has provided impacted individuals with free credit monitoring and identity protection services. Meanwhile, data breach specializing law firm Turke & Strauss has called on people whose data may have been compromised by the Five Guys breach to file a potential case against the fast food company.