Major Russian computer and home appliance retail chain DNS has confirmed being impacted by a cyberattack resulting in the compromise of customer and employee data, BleepingComputer reports. DNS had security vulnerabilities in its IT systems exploited by a hacking group outside the Russian Federation, according to DNS. "We have already found gaps in the protection of our information infrastructure and are working to strengthen information security in the company," said DNS. Meanwhile, allegedly pro-Ukraine hacking group NLB Team commenced leaking the stolen data, which includes 16 million customers' and employees' full names and user names, as well as phone numbers and email addresses, not long after the retail chain's disclosure. While the number of impacted individuals has not been verified, heavy traffic to the DNS-shop.ru website suggests that the figure is plausible. NLB Team had also leaked databases from Russian legal information portal Cherlock.ru and Russian e-commerce platform CDEK.market in the past.