Retail banking firm KeyBank had their home mortgage holders' data, including addresses, account numbers, and Social Security numbers, compromised following a breach at its insurance services provider Overby-Seawell Company, reports The Associated Press. Overby-Seawell Company, which provides insurance for banks, mortgage servicers, credit unions, and finance organizations, had their computers hacked on July 5 and informed KeyBank regarding the data theft on Aug. 4, noted KeyBank in a letter sent to individuals impacted by the attack. Information that may have been affected by the Overby-Seawell breach may include individuals' names, addresses, mortgage account numbers, and the first eight digits of their SSNs, according to KeyBank. "We take this matter very seriously and have notified all affected individuals," KeyBank added. Law enforcement agencies have already been informed about the incident, which is already being investigated by third-party experts. Individuals impacted by the incident have been urged to obtain free fraud monitoring services.