Over 74GB of data associated with evangelical organizations that supported the ruling that reversed the Roe v. Wade decision have been exposed by hacktivists on Enlace Hacktivista, reports CyberScoop. Hackers leaked the data after observing affiliations between "far-right and anti-abortion activists" and Christian Evangelists, as well as their concealment of funding sources. "We decided to bring about some much needed radical transparency by taking it upon ourselves to make your list of donors public," they said in a message posted on the site. Florida-based donor management service provider WMTEK had been compromised by the hackers to obtain the files from over 120 databases. Such an intrusion is already under investigation, according to WMTEK CEO Dan Pennell. The incident comes after cybercrime operation SiegedSec claimed to have exposed various internal documents from the government servers of Arkansas and Kentucky in attacks aimed at pro-life entities as well as states with anti-abortion laws.