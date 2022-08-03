European missile manufacturer MBDA, which is a joint venture between Airbus, Leonardo, and BAE Systems, has disclosed that some of its files have been stolen after the threat group Adrastea claimed to have exfiltrated 60GB of data, including files pertaining to military projects and commercial activities, reports SecurityWeek. Adrastea claimed that it had conducted the attack by exploiting critical MBDA system vulnerabilities after compromising an external hard drive, but MBDA insisted that its systems had not been breached by the attackers. "MBDA is the subject of a blackmail attempt by a criminal group that falsely claims to have hacked the company's information networks. Following the company's refusal to yield to this blackmail threat and pay a ransom demand, the criminal group has spread information on the internet, making it accessible for a payment," said MBDA. While law enforcement has already been informed about the attack, MBDA has refused to provide more details regarding the incident amid ongoing investigation.