U.S. business publication Fast Company had its content management system breached, prompting the delivery of inappropriate push notifications from its Apple News channel, according to The Register. "Fast Company's Apple News account was hacked on Tuesday evening. Two obscene and racist push notifications were sent about a minute apart. The messages are vile and not in line with the content and ethos of Fast Company," said Fast Company in a tweet. Such an intrusion has prompted Fast Company to shut down its website as the publication's news channel in Apple News was also taken down. Screenshots of offensive messages posted by Fast Company subscribers indicated that "Thrax" was behind the hack, which was touted by the attacker to be "ridiculously easy." "So far the attacker claims they were able to hack Fast Company due to a simple reused password that gave them access to most tools including admin pages, email, alerts, etc (but not customer data)," said SocialProof Security CEO Rachel Tobac in a tweet.