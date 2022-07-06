Hotel chain Marriott International has confirmed experiencing its second data breach this year after DataBreaches.net reported that 20GB of data including personally identifiable information and credit card details was claimed to have been stolen by an unnamed hacking group from a BWI Airport Marriott employee, according to SiliconAngle. Nearly 300 to 400 individuals potentially impacted by the breach were already informed by Marriott, which noted that the attack, which was not as significant as the hackers claimed it to be, has been contained within six hours of discovering the intrusion. The incident shows the growing use of social engineering attacks to infiltrate target systems, said Echelon LP Director Tom Garrubba. "As an organizations security team continues to educate end-users on ways to identify phishing and other cyber threats, this latest report emphasizes the continued danger of social-engineering exploitations particularly as employees have begun a mass return to the office," Garrubba added.