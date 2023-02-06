Vice Media has disclosed that more than 1,700 individuals had their sensitive and financial data exposed following a cyberattack initially reported to the digital media and broadcasting firm last March, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. An initial filing sent by Vice Media to the Maine Attorney General's Office on Jan. 26 noted that 1,724 people had their Social Security numbers compromised in the breach before another filing sent on Jan. 31 added that individuals' security codes, account credentials, access codes, credit and debit card numbers, and financial account numbers were also impacted. However, whether the data breach reported in the filings was a single or separate event remains unclear as the first filing detailed the breach was identified on April 4, 2022, while the second filing noted breach discovery on Dec. 19, 2022. Individuals who may have been affected by the breach have already been notified regarding the incident.