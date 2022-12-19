Social media analytics platform Social Blade has confirmed being impacted by a data breach after a database claimed to have been stolen from the company was offered for sale on a hacker forum, reports SecurityWeek. Social Blade had its purportedly stolen database, which is claimed by the attacker to contain 5.6 million records, offered for sale on Dec. 12, with the posted sample of table names and content indicating the presence of user information in many of the compromised records. Only up to two people could purchase the database, which has already been verified to be authentic by a known hacker. Social Blade also confirmed the veracity of the stolen data samples, affirming that customers' email and IP addresses, password hashes, client IDs business API user tokens, connected account authentication tokens, and other internal and non-personal details have been compromised. However, no credit card details were exposed as a result of the intrusion, according to Social Blade. "Samples were posted and we verified that they were indeed real. It appears this individual made use of a vulnerability on our website to gain access to our database," SocialBlade said.