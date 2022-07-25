The Associated Press reports that T-Mobile has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit pertaining to a data breach last year by paying $350 million to nearly 80 million U.S. customers whose data, including names and Social Security numbers, had been stolen in the attack. T-Mobile noted in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that the payment would be used to pay class members' claims, plaintiffs' counsel's legal fees, and settlement administration costs. Moreover, an additional $150 million will be allocated by T-Mobile to strengthen data security and other technologies, according to the settlement, which is expected to be approved by the court as early as December. However, T-Mobile, which has emerged as one of the U.S. biggest phone service carriers following its acquisition of Sprint in 2020, did not admit to any liability, wrongdoing or responsibility related to the data breach last year.