BleepingComputer reports that Nissan North America has been impacted by a data breach resulting from the compromise of a third-party service provider, which was involved in software development and testing for the automaker. In a notice sent to 17,998 customers, Nissan said that data, including full names, birthdates, and Nissan finance account numbers, have been exposed by a poorly configured database, which it assures has already been secured. Nissan emphasized that no Social Security numbers or credit card details have been compromised as a result of the breach. There has been no evidence indicating any misuse of compromised data, according to Nissan, which has provided one-year Experian identity protection service membership for those impacted by the incident. Such a breach comes two years after Nissan North America reported the public exposure of several repositories due to an insecure Git server, resulting in the exposure of 20 GB of data, including client acquisition data, market research information, mobile apps and internal tools source code, and NissanConnect services information.