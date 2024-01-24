BYOVD attacks deployed by novel Kasseika ransomware

BleepingComputer reports that antivirus systems have been targeted for deactivation by the newly emergent Kasseika ransomware operation in new Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver attacks exploiting the TG Soft VirtIT Agent System's Martini driver.
After successfully exfiltrating targets' account credentials through phishing emails, attackers proceeded to exploit the Windows PsExec tool to facilitate malicious batch file execution that would result in the termination of the "Martini.exe" process and the download of an insecure "Martini.sys" driver, according to a Trend Micro report.
Execution of the process not only disables antivirus processes but also facilitates the distribution of Kasseika ransomware, which was found to have a file encryption approach resembling BlackMatter ransomware, while later removing post-encryption system event logs to further conceal malicious activity.
Researchers also discovered that organizations impacted by Kasseika have been demanded a ransom of 50 Bitcoins or $2 million, with each day of delayed transactions amounting to an additional $500,000.
Ransomware attack hits Veolia North America Major global water and wastewater system operator Veolia had some of its internal back-end systems at its North America Municipal Water division impacted by a ransomware attack last week, resulting in the exfiltration of data from several individuals, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
More than 60 different threat operations, including SocGholish and ClearFake actors, have become affiliates of the massive VexTrio malware brokerage program, making the group the most substantial broker of malicious traffic, The Hacker News reports.