Change Healthcare attack linked to state-backed threat actors
Major U.S. healthcare revenue and payment cycle management provider Change Healthcare was noted by its parent firm UnitedHealth Group to have been targeted by suspected state-sponsored threat actors in a cyberattack on Feb. 20, TechCrunch reports.
Despite pinning the intrusion on nation-state attackers, no information regarding the specific government behind the attack or evidence supporting the attribution was provided by UnitedHealth Group in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Details regarding the nature of the attack also continue to be lacking although UHG noted that an investigation alongside security experts and law enforcement is already underway and that the incident has already been disclosed to customers and government agencies. Such a disclosure comes after the ongoing outage stemming from the Change Healthcare attack was reported by pharmacies across the U.S. to have prevented insurance-based prescription processing. The attack has also caused downtime across the U.S. healthcare space.
Major U.S. healthcare revenue and payment cycle management provider Change Healthcare was noted by its parent firm UnitedHealth Group to have been targeted by suspected state-sponsored threat actors in a cyberattack on Feb. 20, TechCrunch reports.
Despite pinning the intrusion on nation-state attackers, no information regarding the specific government behind the attack or evidence supporting the attribution was provided by UnitedHealth Group in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Details regarding the nature of the attack also continue to be lacking although UHG noted that an investigation alongside security experts and law enforcement is already underway and that the incident has already been disclosed to customers and government agencies. Such a disclosure comes after the ongoing outage stemming from the Change Healthcare attack was reported by pharmacies across the U.S. to have prevented insurance-based prescription processing. The attack has also caused downtime across the U.S. healthcare space.