Japan's National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity was reportedly suspected to be compromised by Chinese state-sponsored threat actors, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Aside from confirming earlier this month that its email exchanges were compromised following an email system hack that began last October, NISC has not provided more details regarding the intrusion, with the attribution to Chinese hackers made by government and private sector sources cited by the Financial Times. China was also noted in the same Financial Times report to have been behind the cyberattack against the Port of Nagoya, the country's largest port, last month. Such a development comes just weeks after the Washington Post reported that Japan's defense networks were discovered by the U.S. National Security Agency to have been compromised by Chinese hackers over the past three years. China has rejected allegations of attacks against Japan, which it then attributed to the U.S.