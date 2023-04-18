Cisco announced that a trusted cloud environment for Webex that features air-gapping and isolation from public networks is scheduled for release next year, according to VentureBeat. The company says the new U.S.-based offering is geared toward government organizations requiring compliance with FedRAMP requirements and other local data protection rules while conducting virtual meetings and remote file-sharing, with the air-gapping ensuring attackers still wont be able to access or tamper with data stored on the cloud even if they are able to breach the government organizations network. All levels of government are modernizing and leaning into hybrid work environments to allow workers to stay connected, whether in the office, working remotely or on the go. Their unique and evolving needs require an added layer of security when it comes to collaboration technology, and workers expect an amazing user experience, according to Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager of security and collaboration at Cisco.