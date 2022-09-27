Having better cybersecurity measures early in the system development lifecycle helps prevent a worse chain of events during a breach, Amazon Web Services Chief Information Security Officer CISO said in a new public service announcement campaign, according to SDxCentral. In embracing a shift left security policy, you don't have to worry about the downstream and ramifications of someone using data from your system or your network and blocking and tackling and dealing with all the recovery that comes from that, adds Moses. Amazons new Protect & Connect cybersecurity campaign urges people to implement multi-factor authentication and to report phishing scams, reinforcing calls for the same actions by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Cybersecurity Alliance during their October Cybersecurity Awareness Month programs. As part of its Cybersecurity Awareness Month platform, AWS is also lowering the sign-up bar for its MFA security key program to encourage greater adoption by the public. We believe that MFA is huge toward adding an additional layer of security between our customers or even those that aren't, that allows us to be able to add that additional layer that keeps adversaries from being able to use or access information that they shouldn't, Moses said.