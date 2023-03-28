Backslash Security, a company that recently emerged from stealth after raising $8 million in funding, has unveiled a tool that shows development teams whether any code in their cloud-native workflows is vulnerable to cyberattacks, Container Journal reports. CEO Shahar Man says Backslash, which currently supports Amazon Web Services environments as well as GitHub code repositories, provides a threat model that makes it easy to map code flows and dependencies and to prioritize remediation activities. Man noted that due to the speed at which cloud-native applications are developed and updated, security efforts tend to become overwhelming, with teams regularly facing excessive amounts of false-positive security alerts and required to spend 25 minutes to investigate each case. Thanks to the tool, application development teams have access to context that they need to rapidly address issues while code is being developed, making it easier for the enterprise to adopt a shift-left strategy to application security, according to Man. This approach also solves the prominent issue of the shortage of professionals with both cybersecurity and application development expertise.