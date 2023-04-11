Networking technology provider Cradlepoint announced its acquisition of cloud security firm Ericom Software, SDxCentral reports. The acquisition will allow Cradlepoint to build a cellular-focused 5G networking platform that features cloud security, zero trust, and secure access service edge capabilities obtained from the Ericom Global Cloud platform. Enterprise adoption of 5G requires a new network security approach that minimizes attack surface caused by IoT and IIoT device proliferation, provides agentless identity-based secure access from ever-growing IoT/IIoT devices and users to private and SaaS applications, according to Manish Tiwari, senior vice president at Cradlepoint. Cradlepoint plants to produce a unified platform with converged networking and security software that delivers asset visibility and segmentation in private cellular networks and which can enforce a common security policy for cellular networks and wireless area networks. As part of the acquisition, Cradlepoint will also obtain Ericom's ZTEdge security service edge platform that offers security capabilities including remote browser isolation, cloud access security broker, secure web gateway, web app isolation, virtual meeting isolation, and zero-trust network access.