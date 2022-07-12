Google Cloud Director of Risk and Compliance Jeanette Manfra said that evolving cybersecurity risks require partnerships between vendors and their customers, which could be achieved through the implementation of cloud services, ZDNet reports. "You can't have that transactional relationship. You can't say 'you're responsible for this, it's not my problem' you have to be invested in the success of customers fulfilling their responsibilities we think of it as shared fate, we're in this together," said Manfra, who had been assistant director at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Cloud systems are particularly crucial in bolstering cybersecurity for organizations leveraging legacy technologies, Manfra added. Organizations could also leverage zero-trust cybersecurity, which has yielded security benefits for Google. "We've seen a lot of benefit internally from adopting that model. And so as organizations are able to mature their security capabilities, they really need to think about how they can adopt zero trust. Pick areas where you know you have potential risk and apply zero-trust principles there," she added.