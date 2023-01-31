Forrester Consulting reports in a new survey that 75% of security decision-makers at organizations are still in the discovery stage of their efforts to adopt extended detection and response security capabilities -- an approach that promises faster threat detection through automatic correlation of data across the cloud, server, endpoints, and other security layers, according to SDxCentral. According to the VMware-commissioned survey of 1,291 security leaders across the globe, 45% said they have not found a standard industry definition for XDR and nearly one-third are still seeking proof of its efficacy. Meanwhile, more than 75% of enterprises who have already integrated XDR capabilities said they believe it encompasses endpoint detection and response as well as network analysis and visibility. Among organizations already using XDR, 75% said one of the largest benefits of adoption was increased ROI, saying it rose 13.9% as a direct result of XDR adoption. Seventy-five percent of respondents also said XDR freed their teams from some of the tedious detection engineering tasks and allowed them to focus on targeted attacks.