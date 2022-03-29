IBM unveils hybrid cloud security key management service

IBM announced the launch of the Unified Key Orchestrator, a managed service that gives users in hybrid or multiple cloud environments a single tool to manage all of their security key management systems, according to Network World
.
The service is backed by the company's own Cloud Hardware Security Module, which acts as a defense against logical or physical attacks, and even has hardware specifically for protecting keys and performing cryptographic operations.
The Unified Key Orchestrator provides customers with visibility and control over all individuals who have access to their critical data as they run workloads on multicloud or hybrid cloud environments
. Users also have the ability to create and revoke keys on multiple clouds without needing to rely too much on IT security professionals with specific knowledge of individual cloud environments.
Through Unified Key Orchestrator, users possess a single point of control for multiple keys in multiple clouds as well as secure backups of those keys, thereby reducing their risk for malicious threats, the company said.