Security Boulevard reports that the Lacework cloud security platform has received an update enhancing its cloud security posture management capabilities. According to the company, the update makes it possible for organizations to use the Lacework query language to form customized granular policies in line with their specific requirements. Lacework Senior Director of Product Marketing Kate MacLean says users can, for example, use LQL to establish permissible conditions and behaviors in a new policy for a publicly accessible storage bucket or database. Meanwhile, cybersecurity teams may create an automated notification system that alerts them whenever a resource is not in compliance with a certain policy, which they can apply to whatever cloud configuration they wish. This centralized approach allows organizations to reduce costs by establishing a single security framework for each cloud, MacLean says. The update also enables users to generate custom reports covering multiple cloud accounts and integrates support for the Center of Internet Securitybenchmarks and other controls developed by members of Lacework Labs.