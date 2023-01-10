Axon, the cloud-native security operations platform developed by security intelligence firm LogRhythm, has been updated with new capabilities such as visualizations and analytics for improved visibility into potential vulnerabilities, according to SiliconANGLE. According to the company, LogRhythm Axon has received new analytics rules, both custom and out-of-the-box, such as rules for MITRE ATT&CK detection. The platform also gained a new markdown widget and a histogram widget, which allow security teams to search for data more quickly and investigate log observations more easily via the Observation Workflow. The company also upgraded LogRhythm SIEM with an improved administrative workflow for collection, allowing users to configure, deploy and manage log sources through Open Collector much more quickly, and enhanced audit logging to improve teams' ability to observe suspicious activity and track significant changes. Meanwhile, new detection models were added to LogRhythm UEBA, enabling Windows systems to more quickly detect even the most elusive threats, and LogRhythm NDR had its blind spot detection and endpoint visibility improved thanks to a new integration with Microsoft EDR.