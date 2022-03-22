Cloud security, Architecture

McAfee’s SaaS business rebranded as Skyhigh Security

McAfee Enterprise relaunched its software-as-a-service cloud security business under a new name: Skyhigh Security, VentureBeat reports. Skyhigh provides a range of cloud security solutions, including cloud data loss prevention, secure web gateway, zero trust network access, cloud access security broker, cloud firewall, cloud-native application protection platform and remote browser isolation technology. McAfee CEO Gee Rittenhouse said Skyhigh distinguishes itself from other cloud security solutions through a “data-aware” approach, which establishes its data policy engine so that all of its data security policies are “attached to the data itself.” “That allows you to protect it, see it, understand where it’s going, who’s sharing and do that in a much easier way,” according to Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse said future developments for the product include added automation and capabilities for safeguarding cloud workloads, such as automatically switching a user to remote browser isolation when the individual attempts to view a malicious website or triggering a relogin requirement whenever a user tries to use data improperly.

Related

Cloud security
Cloud data exposed in thousands of mobile apps

Check Point researchers discovered that 2,113 mobile apps leveraging the cloud-hosted Firebase database had exposed and unprotected data, including gaming app chats, family photos, health care app tokens, and cryptocurrency exchange information, according to TechRepublic.

Related Events

prestitial ad