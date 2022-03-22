McAfee’s SaaS business rebranded as Skyhigh Security

McAfee Enterprise relaunched its software-as-a-service cloud security business under a new name: Skyhigh Security, VentureBeat
reports.
Skyhigh provides a range of cloud security solutions, including cloud data loss prevention, secure web gateway, zero trust network access, cloud access security broker, cloud firewall, cloud-native application protection platform and remote browser isolation technology.
McAfee CEO Gee Rittenhouse said Skyhigh distinguishes itself from other cloud security solutions through a “data-aware” approach, which establishes its data policy engine so that all of its data security policies are “attached to the data itself.”
“That allows you to protect it, see it, understand where it’s going, who’s sharing —
and do that in a much easier way,” according to Rittenhouse.
Rittenhouse said future developments for the product include added automation and capabilities for safeguarding cloud workloads, such as automatically switching a user to remote browser isolation when the individual attempts to view a malicious website or triggering a relogin requirement whenever a user tries to use data improperly.