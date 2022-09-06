Palo Alto Networks announced that its Prisma secure access service edge platform has received new features through the addition of software-as-a-service Security Posture Management and SD-WAN tools, according to SDxCentral. Through its SSPM integration, Prisma now features Palo Alto Networks next-generation cloud access security broker, which provides a single SASE portal where users may view and configure the security settings for their SaaS apps as well as address misconfigurations and lock security settings to prevent configuration drift. Prisma SASE will also feature machine learning-supported advanced threat detection and advanced URL filtering among its new ZTNA 2.0 security capabilities, as well as the first native AIOps solution for SASE, according to the company. AIOps integration provides guidance for adopting best practices, automated root cause analysis and fast problem remediation, according to the company. Palo Alto Networks Senior Vice President of Network Security Anand Oswal said the addition of machine learning and artificial intelligence allows users to counter emerging evasive phishing and ransomware attacks, because the conventional database-driven approach has become too slow to cope.