The new Cloud Threat Report by Netskope reveals a 35% increase in the number of cloud applications used by organizations in the first five months of 2022, according to SDxCentral. According to the report, the number of users turning to cloud apps to upload, store, share and create data rose from 65% to 79% during the period, and personal apps such as Google Drive, WhatsApp and Gmail were widely used to access companies sensitive data using employees private accounts. In addition, nearly 25% of users handle either work-related or personal data using personal apps, which poses a security risk, according to Netskope Director of Threat Labs Ray Canzanese. When they start doing that, mixing this personal and work together, naturally all sorts of things getting tangled, including where the data is thats only supposed to be going to your work, Canzanese said. The study also found that 20% of users use their personal apps and instances to upload an unusually high amount of data within 30 days of leaving their organization.