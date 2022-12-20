Startup Tigera announced that its cloud-native application protection platform has been updated with new capabilities including a means of achieving compliance with the Federal Information Processing Standards, SiliconANGLE reports. The platform also received a new security policy recommendation feature for namespaces and improved dashboards to speed up troubleshooting. The Security Policy Recommender allows users to develop granular policies that help mitigate outages and vulnerabilities while policies are still in development, which can be a hurdle for organizations that lack the expertise and understanding regarding interdependent microservices that are required during the process. Through the feature, organizations receive recommendations for policies at the namespace level as well as at the pod level. Thanks to the update, users can bolster their Kubernetes clusters security posture regardless of their expertise level, according to the company. Meanwhile, the new FIPS compliance capability is useful for organizations that do business with federal agencies. Users may now work toward fulfilling FedRAMP requirements when using Managed Kubernetes Serviceby Amazon Web Services or comparable platforms by entering the new FIPS-compliant installation and deployment mode in Tigera Calico.