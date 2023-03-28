Cybersecurity company XM Cyber announced that it has acquired attack interception cybersecurity firm Confluera, according to SiliconANGLE. The purchase gives XM Cyber access to Confluera's Cloud Native Application Protection Platform solution, which offers real-time attack interception. This capability complements XM Cybers own Continuous Exposure Management platform, which provides comprehensive cloud security through a real-time map and which offers detection and remediation of cloud identity vulnerabilities, cyberattack response, and best-practice and compliance management. The two companies merger made sense because of their shared focus on attack path modeling, according to XM Cyber co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Boaz Gorodissky. For example, XM Cyber shows our customers how an attacker could take advantage of a cloud secret found in the on-prem environment, move into the cloud, escalate privileges of an EC2, and compromise S3 buckets with sensitive information through a chain of events. Now with Confluera, we will detect if this attack path is actually happening in real time, alert our customers and help them stop the attack before it reaches the S3 buckets, Gorodissky said.